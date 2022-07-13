Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a teller during the robbery of a Chinatown bank last month.

It happened at a Bank of Montreal branch on Spadina Avenue north of Dundas Street back on June 27.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the bank holding a knife and then jumped over a counter, approached an employee and made a demand for cash.

That employee took cash out of their wallet and offered it to the suspect. Police say the suspect grabbed the cash before stabbing the employee multiple times. He then fled the bank through an emergency exit at the rear of the premises.

On July 5 police issued an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Mark Webster in connection with the incident, noting in a news release that he should be considered “violent and dangerous.”

Webster was then arrested on Tuesday by members of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Toronto police say that Webster is facing 13 charges, including assault causing bodily harm.

Police have previously said that the victim in the stabbing sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.