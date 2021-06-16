Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a series of armed robberies that took place in neighbourhoods across the city over the course of a week.

The first robbery occurred at a retail store near Bloor Street West and Runnymede Road on June 5. In that incident, police say the suspect approached a checkout counter and pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at an employee while making a demand for cash.

Police say that the suspect then obtained a quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets and fled the scene in a light coloured sedan.

The same suspect is also believed to be responsible for two other robberies that took place on June 11.

The first of those two robberies occurred at a bank near Gerrard Street and Jones Avenue.

Police say that in that incident the suspect approached a teller and handed them a hold-up note demanding cash.

He then obtained an unspecified quantity and fled the bank on foot.

Later that day, the same suspect is believed to have entered a retail store in the Roncesvalles Avenue and High Park area before pulling out a black handgun and demanding cash.

He eventually fled the store with an unspecified quantity of cash.

Cody Swackhamer, 34, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with nine offences in connection with the robberies, including two counts of robbery with a firearm.

He made a virtual appearance in court on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.