Police have made an arrest in two bus shelter sexual assaults in Vaughan, hours after releasing surveillance camera images of a suspect.

The incidents happened on March 27 and April 10.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old girl was sitting on a bench at a bus shelter near Fisherman’s Way and Edgeley Boulevard when she was inappropriately touched by a suspect who had sat down beside her.

In the second incident, a 23-year-old woman was sitting on a bench at a bus shelter near Weston and Rutherford roads when she was inappropriately touched by a suspect as he walked past her.

On Thursday afternoon, police released surveillance camera images of a suspect believed to be responsible for both incidents and made a public appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Police say that hours later, at around 10:45 p.m., frontline officers assigned to #4 District were at a public transit station in the area of Millway Avenue and Apple Mill Road and encountered a man matching the suspect’s description.

He was taken into custody at the scene and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say that the accused is a vulnerable person and that they will not be releasing his name at this time as a result.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims, as well as witnesses, who have not yet come forward and are urging anyone with information to contact police,” a press release issued on Friday afternoon states.