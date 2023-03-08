A man who allegedly sprayed another man with a noxious substance on a TTC subway train last week has been arrested.

Toronto police sought the public’s help on Tuesday to identify a suspect wanted in an unprovoked attack on an eastbound train on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth on the evening of Feb. 28.

Police said a man on board the train was allegedly sprayed by another man unknown to him with a “pepper-spray-like substance.”

When the man tried to step away, the suspect allegedly sprayed him again.

Photos and descriptions of the suspect were released in an effort to locate him.

On Wednesday, police announced the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Greg Ferris, has been taken into custody.

He has been charged with administering noxious substance and assault.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.