

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 38-year-old man is facing charges after cash was stolen from a Halton Hills farmer who sold eggs from a fridge at the side of his property using the honour system.

Police say that the owner of the farm stored a fridge at the side of his property where eggs were sold to the general public. According to police, a jar of money was left inside the fridge and customers were asked to leave their cash in the jar when they took eggs.

It is alleged that a suspect drove onto the property at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 and stole a quantity of cash from the jar. It is further alleged that the same suspect then returned to the property on the afternoon of Feb. 4 and made off with more cash from the jar as well as nine cartons of eggs.

Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance camera during the commission of the second theft.

Parminder Virk, of Brampton was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

He was subsequently released from custody on a promise to appear in court.