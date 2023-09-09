Police arrest suspect who allegedly struck two TTC bus passengers on the head
Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Saturday, September 9, 2023 7:39PM EDT
A suspect wanted in connection with the assault of two women on a TTC bus has been apprehended.
The arrest came a day after police released a photo of the suspect in the Aug. 18 incident that occurred at Wilson subway station.
Police said two women were on a bus when an unknown man approached them.
He allegedly struck the women in the head.
On Saturday, police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Willfred Akiwenzie. He has been charged with two counts of assault.
Akiwenzie is scheduled to appear in court next month.