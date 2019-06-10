

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested the three suspects who had been wanted in connection with a daylight shooting outside a library in Vaughan last week.

Police were first called to the Pierre Berton Resource Library on Rutherford Road at around 1:45 p.m. on June 3 for a report of shots fired.

Officers did not find any immediate signs of a shooting; however they later learned of a 16-year-old student at nearby Emily Carr Secondary School who was driven to hospital with a minor gunshot wound.

Police have said that the teen had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the library when the shooting occurred.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy from Vaughan was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the incident but three other suspects had remained outstanding.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said that tips from the public have since allowed them to identify and arrest all three of those individuals.

Huzafah Gondal, 18, of Brampton, Anthony Peynado-Tremblett, 19 of Brampton and Kajan Yoganathan, 18, of Brampton are each charged with six offences, including attempted murder.