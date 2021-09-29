Durham police have charged three more people in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Oshawa in 2019.

The shooting happened at a townhouse complex on Pentland Street, in the area of Ritson and Taunton roads, just before midnight on Aug. 1, 2019.

Police located 18-year-old Devon Patten suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, police announced that they had made two arrests in connection with the shooting. Ramanujan Ratnavel and an 18-year-old man who was 16 at the time of the incident were charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested three more people – 22-year-old Tyrone Wilson, 20-year-old Michael Galloway and a 17-year-old Pickering girl.

They are each facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police continue to ask anyone with new information about the shooting to contact Det. Mamers or Det. Alves of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).