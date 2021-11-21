Police arrest three people in homicide of 17-year-old boy in Barrie
Barrie Police are currently investigating what is only being described as an "incident" in the area of Hurst and Golden Meadow Road on Fri. Nov. 19, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)
Published Sunday, November 21, 2021 5:40PM EST
Barrie police have arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Friday.
Police were called to a residence on River Ridge Road, near Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road, just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.
When officers arrived, they located a teenager with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, police announced that an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were arrested without incident this weekend. They have been charged with first-degree murder.
The 18-year-old appeared in court Sunday and was remanded into custody, police said. The other two suspects are scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday.
Police said no other suspects are outstanding and that the shooting was an isolated incident.