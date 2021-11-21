Barrie police have arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy on Friday.

Police were called to a residence on River Ridge Road, near Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road, just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 19.

When officers arrived, they located a teenager with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police announced that an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were arrested without incident this weekend. They have been charged with first-degree murder.

The 18-year-old appeared in court Sunday and was remanded into custody, police said. The other two suspects are scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday.

Police said no other suspects are outstanding and that the shooting was an isolated incident.