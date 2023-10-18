Police arrest two people, seize replica firearm following lockdown at Brampton school
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023 10:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2023 3:38PM EDT
Police have arrested two young persons following reports of a gun being posted on social media, resulting in a Brampton school being placed on lockdown.
Police said they were called to Sandalwood Heights Secondary School, located at Sandalwood Parkway East and Torbram Road, shortly before 10:30 a.m. to respond to the reports.
The school was shortly put on lockdown as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
In an update an hour later, police said the lockdown had been lifted, and they took two young persons in custody.
Police added they also seized a replica firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.