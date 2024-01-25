Toronto police have arrested two people, including a teenage boy, in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Scarborough last year.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sept. 24, 2023, in the area of Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street.

Officers found Joshua Bernard-Reis suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died two weeks later.

On Thursday, police announced the arrests of two suspects – 19-year-old Jermaine Goode from Markham and a 16-year-old boy.

Goode was taken into custody on Nov. 6, 2023, and was charged with first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the teen, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was apprehended Thursday with the assistance of Peel police.

He is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The charges have not been tested in court.