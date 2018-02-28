

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police executed three search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a shooting outside a Niagara Region nightclub in September.

Four men and a woman were shot outside the L8 nightclub in Thorold in the early morning hours of Sep. 3. Police previously said that all five victims sustained significant injuries in the shooting.

On Wednesday, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service executed three search warrants at locations across the GTA with assistance from Peel Regional Police and the Toronto Police Service.

A total of five people were arrested during the execution of those search warrants.

Of those suspects, three of them are each charged with five counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, as well as a number of firearms-related offences.

Another of the suspects, meanwhile, is facing charges for firearm trafficking and tampering with the serial number on a firearm, among other weapon-related charges.

The fifth and final suspect is charged with obstructing a peace officer and breaching a recognizance.

Four of the suspects reside in Peel Region while one of them resides in Scarborough.

The suspects are charged with a combined 49 offences.