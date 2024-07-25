Police ask for help finding missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga
Police say Zaid has been missing since 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Thursday, July 25, 2024 10:02PM EDT
Peel police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing three-year-old child who they say is possibly non-verbal.
Police say Zaid was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Erindale Park located in the area of Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.
The child is described as thin with a short dark afro and was wearing a yellow top with red writing and black pants.
Police say Zaid was not wearing shoes or socks.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.