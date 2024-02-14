Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly damaged vehicles in East York earlier this week.

Police said they received a call in the O'Connor Drive and Broadview Avenue area at around 10:40 p.m.

Investigators have learned that two suspects arrived in a white Honda CR-V and allegedly caused damage to multiple parked vehicles in the area.

The suspects then returned to their vehicle and fled, police said.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspects and the vehicle they used to escape.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a blue “Puma” branded jacket, dark-coloured pants and a face mask, while the other suspect had a black hooded jacket, dark-coloured pants and black shoes with reflective stripes on the side.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.