Police in Peel Region are asking for the public's help after a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say at 12:05 a.m. they responded to a call for a shots fired near Goreway and Morning Star drives.

At the scene, officers located an adult male "suffering from apparent gunshot injuries."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Suspects are still outstanding.

In a news release, PRP said that they believe that this was a "targeted" incident and that there is "no risk to the general public."

The investigtion is active.

Anyone with information or video footage, dashcam or otherwise, is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.