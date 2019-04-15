

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public for help after a “Funnel Cake Express” trailer was stolen in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood last week.

According to investigators, the food trailer was taken from the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive on April 12 at around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle that towed away the “Funnel Cake Express” trailer has been described by officers as a dark coloured Ford pick-up truck.

The food trailer is 12 feet by six feet and police said it may have the Ontario licence plate J44 34Z on it.

An image of the trailer has been released by officers as they ask the public to come forward with any possible details regarding this case.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).