Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault in the downtown area earlier this month.

On Sunday, police released images of the man who allegedly physically assaulted two men walking by in the area of Bay Street and King Street West on the evening of March 9.

The man was last seen walking into the downtown pedestrian walkway. Police said the suspect has short dark hair, a moustache, and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark jogging pants and carrying a red gym bag.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).