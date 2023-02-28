Niagara police are asking residents in Wainfleet, Ont. to shelter in place following a shooting.

Niagara police tweeted the request just after 7 p.m., instructing residents in the Concession Road 6 and Wellandport Road area, approximately 22 km west of Welland.

Police say the K9 unit is searching the area for three people in connection with the shooting.

No other details about the shooting were released, including information on injuries.

More to come.