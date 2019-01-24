

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service is asking for an increase in its $1 billion dollar budget for the first time in three years, due in part to a need to hire additional officers.

The TPS is requesting an allotment of $1,026,800 to fund its operations in 2019, which would represent an increase of $30.3 million or three per cent from 2018.

The police force says that the additional funding will help it hire 300 new uniformed officers, 122 special constables and 186 part-time retirees.

According to a report going before the Toronto Police Services Board today, the part-time officers will be used to handle non-emergency calls for service and to take reports over the phone and online, thus freeing frontline officers up to focus on “higher priority and emergency situations.”

The special constables will also be used to relieve pressure on frontline officers, according to the report. Some of the tasks that that they will perform include basic report taking, assisting with crime scene security, canvassing for witnesses and evidence collection and processing, among other things.

The planned hirings come in the wake of sustained criticism from the Toronto Police Association over an officer shortage that resulted from a hiring freeze which was in effect in 2016 and for most of 2017.

In the report going before the board today, Police Chief Mark Saunders says that the hiring freeze and an increase in retirements has resulted in a nine per cent reduction in uniformed officers since 2015.

He said that the staffing crunch has resulted in significant overtime costs, which are not sustainable.

In 2018, the Toronto Police Service doled out an additional $22 million more than forecast in premium pay and in 2019 it is expecting to incur $52.4 million in premium pay costs, which would be an increase of 19.4 per cent compared to last year.

“As the number of deployed officers decreases, the service has to heavily rely on premium pay to help ensure public safety is not compromised. This overreliance on premium pay is not sustainable as it leads to employee fatigue and burn out,” Saunders writes in the report. “Efforts are therefore being made to fill critical vacancies and transition to a new service delivery model to meet frontline demands as well as civilian support requirements.”

Number of officers down by more than 800 since 2010

There was an average of 5,615 frontline officers in 2010 and by 2018 that number had declined to 4,797, a difference of 818 cops.

While the budget going before the board today includes funding to hire hundreds of new officers, the total complement of uniformed personnel is not expected to increase significantly due to expected retirements and other departures from the service.

In fact, the TPS is projecting a slight decline in uniformed officers this year (4,730) before the number ticks back up to 4,800 in 2020 and 2021.

Those numbers will be supplemented by an estimated 184 civilian personnel, who will perform work previously done by police officers.

“The service’s delivery model includes both uniform positions, as well as civilian positions to deliver some services that were previously performed by officers, creating greater capacity for priority work,” Saunders says in the report. “These positions include Crime Analysts, Bookers, Senior Court personnel and Special Constables. The use of part-time retired officers is also being pursued in 2019 as a stop-gap/temporary measure due to anticipated staff shortages this year, and until staffing levels increase to more sustainable levels.”

The vast majority of the proposed budget for 2019 is made up of salary expenses ($758.6 M) and benefits ($208.5 M).

If the budget is approved by the Toronto Police Services board today, it will still need to have to go to budget committee for further review. City council is expected to vote on the overall budget, which includes the allotment to the TPS, in March.