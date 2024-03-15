Police asking residents in Burlington neighbourhood to remain indoors amid reports of armed suspect
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Friday, March 15, 2024 5:04PM EDT
Halton police are warning residents in a Burlington neighbourhood to stay indoors as they deal with a suspect armed with a firearm.
Police are asking people to avoid the Mainway and Walkers Line area of Burlington due to the ongoing investigation.
Mainway has been closed in both directions between Walkers Line and Pioneer Road for the time being and a significant police presence has been reported in the area.
“We remain on-scene due to a suspect with a firearm,” police said on social media. “The scene is currently contained and the road closure remains in place. We ask people in the immediate area to stay indoors and shelter in-place.
Police have been in the area since around 3:30 p.m.
No further details have been provided.
