Halton police are warning residents in a Burlington neighbourhood to stay indoors as they deal with a suspect armed with a firearm.

Police are asking people to avoid the Mainway and Walkers Line area of Burlington due to the ongoing investigation.

Mainway has been closed in both directions between Walkers Line and Pioneer Road for the time being and a significant police presence has been reported in the area.

“We remain on-scene due to a suspect with a firearm,” police said on social media. “The scene is currently contained and the road closure remains in place. We ask people in the immediate area to stay indoors and shelter in-place.

Police have been in the area since around 3:30 p.m.

No further details have been provided.