

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 33-year-old Beaverton mother is facing several charges after Durham Regional Police say she allowed her toddler to sit in her lap while she was driving and steer the vehicle.

On May 31, police say they learned of multiple videos posted on social media that purported to show a woman driving on various occasions on a highway at a high rate of speed with her three-year-old daughter in her lap, steering the vehicle.

The mother, police allege, filmed the incident on her cellphone and neither she nor her child were wearing seat belts or safety restraints.

Police say they were able to identify the woman and she was later arrested and charged.

The woman has been charged with not providing the necessities of life, careless driving, failing to wear a seatbelt, driving while a child passenger is not properly secured, and driving with a handheld communications device.

Investigators also say the Children’s Aid Society has been notified of the incident.

Police are not releasing the name of the mother to protect the identity of the child.

Anyone with new information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.