

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Mexican authorities have found the body of a woman near the resort where a missing Quebecer was vacationing.

Christine St-Onge hasn't been heard from since speaking to a member of her entourage on Dec. 4.

The male friend she was travelling with returned home a day earlier than planned and died of an apparent suicide.

Sgt. Claude Denis of the Quebec provincial police says an autopsy will be performed to confirm the body discovered is that of the 41-year-old St-Onge.

He says police have contacted St-Onge's family to inform them of the latest developments. The body found near a hotel in Los Cabos showed marks of violence.

St-Onge, a travel agent from the Montreal suburb of Laval, travelled to Mexico on Nov. 29 with her friend. They were supposed to return to Canada Dec. 6.