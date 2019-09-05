

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are issuing a public safety alter after discarded syringes were found near an elementary school in the city’s Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood.

According to police, at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, three children found discarded syringes left in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Street West.

“Unaware of the potential risks, they picked up the syringes and are believed to have been poked by the needles,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“The children were taken to hospital to receive medical attention.”

Police are reminding parents to discuss potential health and safety risks associated with discarded syringes.

“Children should be advised to not touch syringes and to notify an adult immediately. Adults should then exercise caution if they decide to remove the syringe, and call 311 to request a pick up,” Toronto police added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.