

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Services Board has cancelled its upcoming meeting and is working to explore alternative solutions so that it can “continue to make critical and timely decisions” amid a COVID-19 outbreak that is expected to put a strain on emergency services.

The meeting had been scheduled for March 26 but in a statement issued on Thursday morning the board said that it would be cancelled and that efforts have already begun to identify an alternative way in which it can “continue to make critical and timely decisions that flow from the Toronto Police Service’s needs in relation to the pandemic.”

The board said that it anticipates announcing those plans in the “near future.”

“As we all continue to navigate through this rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, members of the public should have the utmost confidence that both the Toronto Police Service and the board are committed to maintaining public safety,” the statement reads. “The board, as always, is actively engaged in its civilian governance and oversight roles. As the employer of almost 8,000 Members of the Toronto Police Service, the board is also heavily focused on the health and wellbeing of our members.”

The city has already cancelled upcoming city council and committee meetings as it continues to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the statement, the police services board said that while there are important decisions to be made to support the police service amid the outbreak, it must also “play its role in mitigating the effects of the pandemic, and preventing further transmission.”

“We will continue to monitor developments as they unfold, and make decisions that are guided by expert advice and the public interest,” the statement notes.

Police Chief Mark Saunders has some discretionary spending powers but would need the board’s approval to spend in excess of a certain level, should the outbreak begin to put a financial strain on his budget.