No arrests were made after police dispersed a crowd gathered for a car meet in Oshawa Wednesday night.

Durham Regional Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Taunton and Harmony roads.

Officers arrived at the scene and broke up the gathering, police said.

There’s no information on how many vehicles participated in the meet.

Police said they did not arrest anyone at the scene.

Durham Region is in the red-control zone of the province's reopening framework. Outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.