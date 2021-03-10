Police break up car meet in Oshawa parking lot
A car meet at a parking lot in Oshawa attracted a crowd, prompting police to intervene and disperse the gathering.
Share:
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 11:33PM EST
No arrests were made after police dispersed a crowd gathered for a car meet in Oshawa Wednesday night.
Durham Regional Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Taunton and Harmony roads.
Officers arrived at the scene and broke up the gathering, police said.
There’s no information on how many vehicles participated in the meet.
Police said they did not arrest anyone at the scene.
Durham Region is in the red-control zone of the province's reopening framework. Outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.