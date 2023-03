Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged four drivers travelling back from watching the northern lights in Aurora, Ont. last night after they were allegedly all caught going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit.

A tweet issued by the OPP Friday said that, in total, five people were charged with speeding overnight, but that four had been travelling back from "looking at Aurora Borealis." Respectively, police said the drivers were clocked going 165, 169, 176, 190 and 192 km/h -- all in a 100 km/h zone.

Each driver was 26-years-old or younger, they added.

Busy night for #AuroraOPP. 5 people charged with stunt driving. 165, 169, 176, 190 and 192 km/hr in a 100, #Hwy404. All were 26 years old or less. Licence suspensions, vehicles impounded and a court date. 4 of the drivers were coming back from looking at the #AuroraBorealis.^mh pic.twitter.com/12wEvgvFtI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 24, 2023

Each had their license suspended and vehicle impounded. They are individually scheduled to appear in court.