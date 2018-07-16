

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have made an arrest after a man was spotted jumping on a vehicle in a live lane of traffic at a busy downtown intersection on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection at around 1:20 p.m. for a hazard call.

Part of the incident was captured in a viewer video sent to CP24. In the video, a man in a baseball cap and white shirt is seen repeatedly stomping on the hood of a car stopped on the pedestrian walkway, in the middle lane of Richmond Street, east of Peter Street.

At one point, the man can be seen kneeling on the hood of the vehicle and staring at the driver, before climbing onto the roof of the car, jumping on it repeatedly and walking off the back of the vehicle.

According to bystanders who spoke with CTV News Toronto at the scene, the man had been asking for cigarettes outside a nearby shelter. When he couldn’t get any, he began fighting with people and attacking vehicles, punching a FedEx truck and trying to hit a BMW, witnesses said.

People in the area also allegedly heard the man yelling “I’m Tupac Shakur” in reference to the late rapper.

The entire incident lasted around 30 minutes according to bystanders.

Later Monday, police confirmed to CP24 that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is facing multiple charges.