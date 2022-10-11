Toronto police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a triple shooting at a Queen West nightclub last month.

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 12 shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Daisy cocktail bar, at 563 Queen St. W., just east of Portland Street.

According to police, three people were shot inside the club. They were all rushed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported two male victims with serious, but non life-threatening injuries and a female victim with minor injuries to hospital.

A fourth victim also sustained minor injuries while exiting the building during the incident.

The suspect fled the area. Police have not released a description of this wanted person.

Investigators believe there are several witnesses who have not spoken to police and are urging anyone with information to come forward. They especially want to communicate with anyone who was using their cell phone to take pictures or record video that evening.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2510, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.