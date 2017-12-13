

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are going door to door in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood as they step up their efforts to locate a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since the weekend.

Tiffany Jarvis, 24, was last seen in the Eglinton Avenue and Spadina Road area at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have said that Jarvis is known to walk along footpaths, beltlines, ravines and park spaces in the neighbourhoood. They say that they are increasingly worried about her safety due to the extreme cold.

Today, officers are going door-to-door in the Eglinton Avenue and Spadina Road area as part of their search for Jarvis. Members of the Toronto Police Service Mounted Unit are also conducting a search of nearby parks and ravines.

Meanwhile, area residents are being asked to check their properties for any signs of Jarvis.

Though police say that they are concerned for Jarvis’ safety, no command post has been set up at this time.

Jarvis is described as five-foot-two with a medium build, brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue camouflage winter bomber jacket, a blue long-sleeved shirt with a knitted design of flowers on the front, black baggy jogging pants with a white/red stipe down the leg and black boots with fur trim and laces all the way up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1300 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).