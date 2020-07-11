

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Oakville on Saturday afternoon.

Halton police responded to a parking lot in the area of Cornwall and Trafalgar roads at around 2:30 p.m. for a disturbance call.

According to police, the incident began when the suspect was "crouching down" near the vehicle of another man.

"When the victim, a visible minority, asked the suspect what he was doing, the suspect allegedly yelled several racial slurs at the victim and assaulted him," police said in a news release.

Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect has been charged with assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, and cause disturbance.

He was released from custody with a court date, police said.

Anyone with information with regards to the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.