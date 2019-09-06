

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man who allegedly left a photocopy of his face has been charged in conncetion to a break-and-enter in August.

It happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Ridelle Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Police said a man entered a commercial property, where he ate some food item and left the remains behind.

The man then took and left a photocopy of his face before fleeing the area.

Police said Gary Samuel Lambe of Toronto was arrested on an unrelated matter.

He has been charged with break and enter and fail to comply with probation