

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Police say they've arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly brandished a fake handgun at a driver during a road rage incident.

Halton Regional Police say the incident happened Saturday morning in Burlington, Ont., when they received reports of a man waving a gun at a driver from his car.

They say the man reportedly lowered his window and then pointed the fake gun at a driver.

Investigators say they found the man a short time later and found a replica pistol.

They say the fake gun is legal to posses, but they're laying a weapons charge because the driver used it in a "flagrant manner."

Police say nobody was hurt in the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.