

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly taking photos of women at a downtown company.

Toronto police said the man allegedly took photographs of a number of women in secret at Scalar Decisions from 2016 to 2019.

He allegedly took the photos for a sexual purpose, police said in a news release on Friday.

As a result, the man was arrested on Thursday. Michael Rustom of Toronto has been charged with eight counts of voyeurism and mischief – interfere with lawful enjoyment of property.

Police said they believe there may be other victims.

Rustom was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.