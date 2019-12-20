

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A Toronto neurologist is facing charges in connection with a number of alleged sexual assaults involving patients at a downtown clinic over a span of 15 years.

Toronto police said the alleged incidents happened between 2002 and 2016 while the suspect worked as the director of Wasser Pain Management Centre, on University Avenue and Gerrard Street West.

As a result of an investigating, a suspect was arrested on Friday.

Police say 75-year-old Allan Gordon has been charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Police said Gordon was the director of the clinic from 1998 to 2017. He also worked as a neurologist in Toronto from 1975 to 1998.

He is scheduled to appear in court in February 2020.