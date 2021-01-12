Hamilton police have charged the organizers of two anti-mask events that were attended by dozens of people in contravention of the provincial lockdown rules.

Police say that the “Hugs Over Masks” events took place in the area of Bay Street South and Main Street West on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.

They say that prior to the latest event police contacted the organizers and informed them that the gathering would amount to an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The organizers, however, went ahead with the event anyway and more than 60 people showed up.

A 27-year-old Hamilton man and a 38-year-old Brampton woman have since been charged with two offences under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say that if convicted they could face a minimum fine of $10,000.

“Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could result in charges being laid pursuant to the Reopening Ontario Act,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Residents are encouraged to stay at home when ill, maintain a two metre distance (six feet) from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible, wash hands frequently with soap and water, and cover coughs or sneezes with your sleeve or a tissue to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Gatherings of more than 10 people outdoors and five indoors are currently prohibited under the Reopening Ontario Act.