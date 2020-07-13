

Chris Herhalt and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have laid kidnapping charges against a suspect, but continue to search for a vulnerable woman who they believe was abducted from downtown Toronto on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a laneway near Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 8:45 a.m. this morning for reports of an overdose.

A woman in the laneway was observed to be suffering a medical episode or an overdose and was unconscious.

A man approached the woman and put her in a blue car.

Concerned bystanders challenged the man regarding the woman’s safety and he indicated that he was taking her to the hospital, police said.

However the man disappeared with the woman and never arrived at hospital, according to police.

Officers later said they located the car – described as a Kia Rio with a bicycle rack and two bikes mounted – sometime after 1 p.m.

At around 4:30 p.m., police announced that a suspect alleged to have taken the woman had been arrested.

James Felfoldi, 51, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and failing to comply with parole.

However the woman – identified by police as 33-year-old Amber Johnson of Toronto – remains missing.

Johnson is described as weighing about 160 pounds and stands five-foot-11. She has an average build and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve hoodie, blue cut-off jean shorts, and black and white running shoes.

Police have released a photo of Johnson and say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime stoppers.

Felfoldi is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.