Hamilton police have laid charges against a 15-year-old boy in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a classmate dead.

It happened at around 2:50 p.m. on Upper Paradise Road.

According to police, a dark-blue 2008, Dodge Caliber struck a 15-year-old pedestrian near the intersection at Kordun Street, just south of Stone Church Road.

“A 15-year-old male was driving the Dodge vehicle northbound at a high rate of speed in the middle turn lane on Upper Paradise Road when he struck the 15-year-old male as he attempted to cross over Upper Paradise Road,” Hamilton police said in a release Thursday. “The pedestrian became airborne and struck a northbound stopped vehicle.”

Police said the driver then fled the scene, continuing to enter oncoming traffic.

Bystanders rushed to help the teen who was struck until emergency responders arrived. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police said they were able to quickly locate the vehicle and arrest the driver, who remains in custody.

They said Thursday that the 15-year-old has been charged with fail to remain causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Both teens were students at a nearby high school, police confirmed Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with further information or dashcam video from the area to contact investigators.