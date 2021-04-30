Durham police have charged two people in connection with the shooting in Ajax on Wednesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Two parties were involved in an altercation, resulting in more than 40 shots fired at the intersection, police said.

Const. George Tudos told CP24 on Thursday that a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were in a white sedan, and both sustained gunshot wounds. He said that they exited the vehicle in the intersection before it rolled southbound, mounted a curb and ended up pushed up against a restaurant patio.

The two were taken to a trauma centre in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other group involved in the incident fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.

On Friday, police said they arrested the man and woman in hospital. During the arrest, the man allegedly assaulted the officer and fled on foot. He was later apprehended with the assistance of Toronto police.

The man identified as Rashawn Samuels, of Ajax, has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm, occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm, discharge a firearm with intent, assault with intent to resist arrest, escape lawful custody, unlawfully in a dwelling and fail to comply with release order.

The 24-year-old woman identified as Sareena Ambursley Johnson is also facing numerous charges, including possession of a restricted firearm, occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm, discharged an airgun with intent to endanger life and careless storage of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Hawkes of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2528 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.