A woman has been charged for allegedly contaminating public pools in Milton with feces and chocolate bars earlier this month.

Halton Regional Police said town officials alerted them on Tuesday about “ongoing service disruptions” at two pools at Milton Sports Centre and Milton Leisure Centre.

Officers later learned that on multiple occasions from Aug. 1 to 12, someone allegedly put feces and chocolate bars in the pools during public swims.

“These actions endangered the health of those present, and caused these facilities to be shut down for extended periods of times, impacting aquatic programming and incurring significant costs for the Town of Milton,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Police began an investigation, and on Thursday, they said officers had seen an individual deliberately contaminating the pool at Milton Leisure Centre. The person was arrested as a result.

Officers also searched the person’s belongings and allegedly found objects “consistent with what had been discovered in the pool during the previous incidents.”

On Friday, police announced that a 33-year-old woman from Milton was charged with mischief under $5,000. Police did not provide any other identifying details about the woman. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.