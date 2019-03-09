

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man is dead and his live-in partner has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing in Mississauga late Friday night, police say.

The incident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. inside a unit in an apartment building on Ann Street, which is in the vicinity of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road.

Neighbours tell CP24 that they believe the stabbing took place on the 14th floor of the building, though police have not confirmed that detail.

The victim, identified by police as Michael Johnston, was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

Police say that 48-year-old Mary Ljubanovich has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

“They were in an intimate relationship and we are treating this as a domestic situation,” Const. Danny Marttini told reporters at the scene on Saturday morning.

Marttini said that police were first notified about the stabbing after a receiving a call from inside the apartment.

She said that forensic officers are currently scouring the scene for evidence. Investigators will also be canvassing the building for potential witnesses, she said.

“They are doing door knocks and asking all the neighbours what they may have heard leading up to it. That helps to build the investigation in regards to a potential motive or what lead to this incident,” she said.

Ljubanovich did appear in court on Saturday morning and was remanded into custody until her next appearance.