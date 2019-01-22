

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Nearly 700 drivers were charged by police during a crackdown on distracted driving last week.

Toronto police staged a “zero tolerance” blitz on distracted driving between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

The blitz utilized officers on foot, bicycle, in unmarked vehicles and in some cases on board streetcars, so they would have an aerial view on driver behavior.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said that 670 drivers were charged as a result of the blitz.

“Zero tolerance enforcement was a large part of this campaign. This campaign caused many public and private discussions to happen about the impact that distracted driving has on our roads and to our communities. Driving while holding a cell phone happens far too often, we all see people doing it,” the release states. “A clear message needs to be sent to all drivers that when you are behind the wheel, your only focus should be on the task of driving.”

The distracted driving blitz was conducted in parallel with a similar zero-tolerance crackdown on drivers who stop or park illegally in curb lanes during rush hour.

The blitz was also conducted in the wake of stricter penalties for distracted driving that took effect on Jan. 1.