

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says he is concerned about the “brazenness” of some of the shootings that occurred in the downtown core over the weekend.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, Saunders weighed in on the recent gun violence in the city, including a deadly daylight shooting on Queen Street West on Friday night that left two men dead and one woman injured.

“This is not the norm,” Saunders said. “Right in broad daylight on some of the busiest intersections of our city where there is gunplay.”

On Sunday, four people were wounded in a shooting in Kensington Market and on Tuesday morning, one man was shot near King and Portland streets.

“The gunplay usually occurs at night in particular neighbourhoods where there is not as much capacity of people,” Saunders added. “The brazenness is a concern.”

While Saunders acknowledged that there has been an increase in shootings and homicides, the police chief maintains that the numbers are not really out of step with past years.

“When we go back to 2016, the numbers are almost on par,” Saunders said.

He also noted that the city has seen brazen shootings before.

“If you remember two years ago we had two cars going up the Allen expressway shooting at each other during rush hour,” Saunders said.

He also was quick to point out that the gun violence is typically linked to gang activity.

“The vast majority of the gun play in the city can be associated somehow with a street gang,” he said.

“This is pointed to specific people. A random person walking down the street, it is highly unlikely that they are going to be in harm’s way.”

The police chief’s comments come one day after Mike McCormack, the head of the Toronto Police Association, asked for a meeting with Mayor John Tory and Premier Doug Ford to address the surge in shootings in Toronto.

McCormack called for more resources to allow officers to engage in “proactive” rather than “reactive” policing.

Saunders said while he would always welcome more resources, there could be better ways to utilize existing resources.

“When most of my calls are non-emergency calls and yet the Toronto police have to inherit those calls, why are we doing it? We are a city of festivals. Last weekend 300 officers (were) dealing with festivals. Why are the police doing that? Other entities need to be doing that so the community has those officers available for what they are highly trained to do,” Saunders said.

Responding to the violence on Monday, Mayor John Tory released a statement where he referred to the recent incidents as “unacceptable.”

Tory said he plans to speak to Ford and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to address the situation.

"I know they are both as committed as I am to putting these gangsters in jail," Tory’s statement read.

Ford also sent out a statement Monday calling for a strategy to end the “senseless violence.”

"Toronto is home to the greatest police officers. We need to make sure they have the resources to round up these criminals, build relationships in communities, and prevent these shootings,” Ford said.

“I am looking forward to meeting with representatives from the Toronto Police in the near future so we can get to work on a strategy to end this senseless violence."