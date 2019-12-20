

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders will hold a press conference today where he will reflect on a year that saw a significant reduction in the number of homicides but a rise in shootings.

Saunders will hold his annual year-end press conference at police headquarters on College Street, beginning at 10 a.m.

It is not clear what Saunders will talk about, though he is likely to touch on a recent 15-week operational plan targeting gun and gang violence known as Project Community Space.

He is also expected to address the violence seen in the city this past year.

So far in 2019 there have been 68 homicides, which is down from a record 96 in 2018. Shootings, however, are up with 464 occurrences so far this year compared to 399 at this point in 2018.