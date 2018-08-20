

Jim Bronskill , The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's police chiefs are pressing the Trudeau government to sign a new electronic data-sharing agreement with the United States to overcome hurdles in the fight against crimes ranging from fraud to cyberterrorism.

But the government and the federal privacy commissioner say more consultation and study are needed to ensure appropriate protection of personal information before taking such a step.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police recently passed a resolution urging the federal government to negotiate an updated sharing agreement with the U.S.

The say cross-border access to information is one of the most pressing issues for law enforcement agencies.

The chiefs see an opportunity for a virtual leap forward following Washington's passage of the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act. The new law allows the U.S. to sign bilateral agreements with other countries to simplify the sharing of information on criminal justice matters, as long as signatories have proper safeguards in place.

The chiefs say current procedures present challenges in the age of cloud computing and mobile devices, including delays in obtaining information from other countries and the growing tendency of service providers to store data in different places around the globe.