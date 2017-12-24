

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police said they are concerned for the safety of a missing 24-year-old woman.

Cheyanna Cooper was last seen in the area of Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue West on Dec. 14.

Police said she is five-foot-seven with long brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 130 pounds. She has a piercing on her right eyebrow, wears glasses and has a rose tattoo on her right shoulder blade, according to investigators.

Cooper’s family is expected to speak to the media on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).