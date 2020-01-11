Police concerned for safety of missing 74-year-old woman last seen in Midtown
Gloria Preddie, 74, was last seen in the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West on Friday morning. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 9:27AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:15AM EST
Police say they are very concerned for the safety of a missing 74-year-old woman last seen in Midtown on Friday morning.
Gloria Preddie went missing from the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 10:15 a.m.
Officers are conducting searches of the area will be setting up a command post at some point today.
Police say the woman is not from Toronto and does not know the city well. She also does not have a cell phone or money on her, police confirmed.
Preddie has been described as five-foot-five, 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, camouflage tights, and black boots.
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact 53 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.