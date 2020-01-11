

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are very concerned for the safety of a missing 74-year-old woman last seen in Midtown on Friday morning.

Gloria Preddie went missing from the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 10:15 a.m.

Officers are conducting searches of the area will be setting up a command post at some point today.

Police say the woman is not from Toronto and does not know the city well. She also does not have a cell phone or money on her, police confirmed.

Preddie has been described as five-foot-five, 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, camouflage tights, and black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact 53 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.