

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to locate a missing elderly man last seen in Etobicoke on Friday.

Police say 82-year-old Steve Dangov was last spotted in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road on Friday and officers are concerned for his safety.

Investigators say the missing man has a slim build, grey and white hair, a thick moustache, and bushy eyebrows.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black cap.

A command post has been set up at 301 Dixon Road as police search for Dangov.