Police concerned for safety of missing elderly man last seen in Etobicoke
Police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen in Etobicoke on Friday. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 18, 2020 8:41AM EST
Police are trying to locate a missing elderly man last seen in Etobicoke on Friday.
Police say 82-year-old Steve Dangov was last spotted in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road on Friday and officers are concerned for his safety.
Investigators say the missing man has a slim build, grey and white hair, a thick moustache, and bushy eyebrows.
He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and a black cap.
A command post has been set up at 301 Dixon Road as police search for Dangov.