Police conducting 'active ground search' in Vaughan neighbourhood for missing woman
Laverne Gordon, 70, is shown in this handout photo. The Vaughan woman disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been heard from since.
Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022 12:54PM EDT
Police are conducting an “active ground search” in a Vaughan neighbourhood as they continue to look for a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday afternoon.
Laverne Gordon was last seen by her family in the area of Mullen Drive and Milner Gate at around 1 p.m. on Monday.
Police say that Gordon was planning go for a walk at the time of her disappearance and may have been seen headed towards Bathurst Street by a passer-by at around 4 p.m. that afternoon.
“Her family and police are concerned for her well-being. They believe she may be lost and not ask for directions,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday.
Police have set up a command post at Bathurst Street and Chabad Gate and are conducting a ground search of the surrounding neighbourhood.
Gordon is described as Black, about five-foot-two, weighing 130 lbs. with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair with slicked-back waves.
She is possibly wearing a black North Face jacket, black shoes and carrying a black purse.