

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police confirm human remains found in a vehicle in Laurier Township are those of Eugene Kim.

Kim, a married father of two, was reported missing by his family in Markham back in October. His disappearance set off a massive search by police, friends, family and volunteers.

On March 1, police said they located human remains in an abandoned vehicle in Laurier Township, about 45 minutes north of Huntsville. The vehicle was registered to Kim.

Police confirmed Monday that a post-mortem examination determined that it was Kim’s body that was found in the vehicle. Police said the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious.

The 38-year-old’s strange disappearance in October left his family “dumfounded.”

Kim texted his wife at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 2 and said he would be home in an hour. Hours later, Kim texted his wife to say that he would be home “soon.” However he never returned.

Police eventually traced his cellphone to a tower in the North Bay area and said it appeared he paid for a permit to enter Algonquin Park.

Kim’s family has planned a visitation for Thursday and a funeral is set to take place on Friday.