

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have released an image of a 58-year-old woman, who was fatally struck by a garbage truck downtown last week, in an effort to locate a family member or friend of hers.

Hang Vo was reportedly sleeping in a laneway just off University Avenue, south of Adelaide Street, in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 when she was hit by a garbage truck that was reversing at the time.

On Friday, police released the victim’s name and age in the hopes of notifying her next-of-kin about the incident but were unsuccessful.

Investigators released a photograph of the woman on Wednesday.

Police said Vo, of no fixed address, was known to utilize various shelters across Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900.